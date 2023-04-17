This Week In Running: April 17, 2023

Pack a suitcase, we’re jetting around this week. There was the Desert Rats Trail Running Festival by UTMB in Colorado, Istria by UTMB in Croatia, the Two Oceans Marathon in South Africa, and the Patagonia Run in Argentina, all among other adventures.

Desert Rats Trail Running Festival by UTMB – Fruita, Colorado

It was the event’s 20th year, but Friday’s 100-kilometer race was canceled when heavy rainfall limited access to some of the trails. Everyone entered in the 100k was moved to a next-day 50k, on the same course as the already scheduled 50k, but with a later start.

50k

Brian Whitfield got around the high desert route in 3:31, and that was a new course record. Arnaud Bonin (France) was second in 3:35, and Jeff Colt ran 3:39 for third.

Only 34 seconds separated lead two women Meghan Cihasky and Peyton Thomas in 4:14 and 4:15. Gabriella Brinkley was third in 4:31.

50k (100k group)

Craig Hunt’s busy and successful spring racing campaign kept going. He was first here in 3:39. Hunt was second at FOURmidable 50k in February, won the Way Too Cool 50k in March, and was second at the American River 50 Mile just two weeks ago.

Jon Rea went a few seconds faster than his old course record from 2021, but was only second this year in 3:41. Yutaro Yokouchi (Japan) was third in 3:52.

There were only 11 female finishers in the women’s race. Arden Young (Canada) led 2013 “UltraRunning” magazine (North American) Ultrarunner of the Year Michele Yates to the line, 4:41 to 4:47. This might’ve been Yates’s first ultra finish since 2019, and she ran 10 minutes faster than she did here eight years ago.

Elena Ormon was third in 5:08.

Istria by UTMB – Rovinj, Croatia

100 Mile

Fourth at last year’s UTMB, Jim Walmsley (USA) was left without an automatic entry back, and so he did the work to get into the UTMB field. Walmsley won the mountain-to-sea 100-mile race here in 17:40, and it was a new course record. For perspective, Robert Hajnal (Romania) won last year’s race in 18:26, and Dylan Bowman (USA) won the 2017 race in 17:51.

Arthur Joyeux Bouillon (France) kept Walmsley company for part of the race and was second in 18:46, and Pavel Kruljac (Croatia) was third in 19:17.

Women’s winner Kimino Miyazaki (Japan) was over two hours better than everyone else. She finished in 23:11.

Mariya Nikolova (Bulgaria) and Stefania Burzincu (Romania) were second and third in 25:28 and 26:26, respectively.

110k

The men’s race ran really close. Theo Le Boudec (France) got just ahead of Helio Fumo (Portugal) at the front, and the pair finished in 9:55 and 9:58. Martin Halász (Slovakia) was third in 10:08.

The women ran for an even tighter finish. Sarah Vieuille (France) came in at 11:13 with Paulia Tracz (Poland) two minutes back in 11:15. Ida-Sophie Hegemann (Germany) was third in 11:27.

69k

The finish line was the tie that binds Stian Angermund (Norway) and Andrzej Witek (Poland). The two shared first in 5:19. Andrew Davies (U.K.) was third in 5:37.

Blandine L’hirondel (France) is one of the best in the world, and she took this crown in 5:56. Anna-Stiina Erkkilä (Finland) and Fabiola Conti (Italy) followed in 6:13 and 6:18, respectively.

42k

Andreas Reiterer (Italy) beat out Simon Gosselin (France) in the marathon-distance run, 2:45 to 2:49. Dário Moitoso (Portugal) was third in 2:54.

Less than five minutes separated the front three women. Eleanor Davis (U.K.) hit the finish banner in 3:18, and Audrey Tanguy (France) and Emily Schmitz (USA) came next in 3:22 and 3:23.

Two Oceans Marathon – Cape Town, South Africa

The Two Oceans Marathon isn’t really a marathon, but instead a 56k (35 miles) road ultra, and a really competitive one.

Givemore Mudzinganyama (Zimbabwe), a 2:14 marathoner, broke up the lead pack late and won in 3:09. Second-place Dan Matshailwe (South Africa) was only 22 seconds back in 3:10, and third-place Nkosikhona Mhlakwana (South Africa) was third in 3:10 and only 44 seconds back of the winner.

Gerda Steyn (South Africa) won the women’s race for the fourth time in a row and broke her own course record with a 3:29 finish. Steyn was 36 seconds faster than a year ago. Well off the lead pace by the finish, Amelework Fikadu Bosho (Ethiopia) was second in 3:41 and Carla Molinaro (South Africa, lives in U.K.) was third, also in 3:41, and only nine seconds back of the runner-up.

Patagonia Run – San Martin de Los Andes, Argentina

100 Mile

Sergio Pereyra scored one for the host country and won the 100-mile race in 19:26, 12 minutes in front of Pau Capell (Spain). Pereyra’s raced in Europe before, and was 19th at last year’s CCC and eighth at last year’s Lavaredo Ultra Trail.

Third-place Aleksei Tolstenko (Russia) finished in 20:14.

Claudia Tremps (Spain) took the women’s victory in 22:50, outpacing Argentinian runners Claudia Ramirez and Maria Gabreielli and their 24:48 and 26:30 podium marks.

42k

Spain’s Antonio Martinez and Núria Gil won the marathon race in 3:28 and 4:09

Additional Races and Runs

Ultra-Trail Ninghai by UTMB – China

Oriflamme 50k – Julian, California

Whiskey Basin Trail Runs – Prescott, Arizona

Seregenti 50k – Erda, Utah

Flint Hills 50k – Manhattan, Kansas

Bull Run Run 50 Mile – Clifton, Virginia

Traprock 50k – Slimsbury, Connecticut

